Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Takes seat Monday
Lowrie is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Lowrie is 0-for-8 over his last two starts, so he'll head to the bench for a breather after starting five straight games. Chad Pinder will start in his place at the keystone.
