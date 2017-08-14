Play

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Takes seat Monday

Lowrie is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Lowrie is 0-for-8 over his last two starts, so he'll head to the bench for a breather after starting five straight games. Chad Pinder will start in his place at the keystone.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast