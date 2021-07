Lowrie is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The veteran gets a day off after going 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Friday's contest. It was the third homer in the last seven games for Lowrie, who has gone 9-for-25 during that span. Tony Kemp gets the start at second base Saturday, with Chad Pinder playing left field.