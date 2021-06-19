site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Takes seat Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Lowrie isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Yankees, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Lowrie returned to the lineup for Friday's series opener in New York but went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Tony Kemp will start at the keystone and bat second.
