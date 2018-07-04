Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Three RBI against the Padres

Lowrie went 2-for-3 with a walk and a three-run double in Tuesday's win over the Padres.

Lowrie clubbed a double -- his 25th of the year -- with the bases loaded off starter Clayton Richard in the sixth inning. Lowrie is hitting .351 with 11 RBI over his last 10 games, and is slashing .293/.355/.502 on the season. The 34-year-old has the second-most doubles and RBI (59) among all MLB second basemen.