Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Two-run triple in win

Lowrie went 1-for-4 with a two-run triple in a win over the Astros on Friday.

Lowrie's scorching hot bat made an appearance once again Friday, as he squared up for his first three-bagger of the season to close out the scoring on the night. The 34-year-old has enjoyed a standout April, and factoring in Friday's production, he's now laced six extra-base hits in his last seven games.