Lowrie was informed Saturday that he'd made the Opening Day roster, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
It's quite the accomplishment for Lowrie, who's received just eight plate appearances over the last two years due to persistent injury problems. The Athletics will have to manage him very carefully to keep those issues at bay in his age-37 season, but they clearly feel he can contribute in an at least a part-time role. He hit a strong .272/.356/.448 over his last two full seasons, so there's reason to believe he can still help the team when he's in the lineup.
