The Athletics scratched Lowrie from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins due to lower-back tightness, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Though manager Mark Kotsay said Lowrie will be available off the bench, the 38-year-old's removal from the starting nine is somewhat concerning due to the fact that he's missed considerable time during his career because of back issues. Chad Pinder will step in as the Athletics' designated hitter in place of Lowrie, who can be viewed as day-to-day until he's cleared to make his next start.