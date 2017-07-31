The Athletics acquired Mejia from the Diamondbacks on Monday for infielder Adam Rosales.

The 6-foot-7, right-handed reliever held a combined 5.90 ERA between short-season Hillsboro and Low-A Kane County in the Arizona system. Mejia will get a new start with the A's, who are more than happy to take on projects, notably one who has struck out 208 batters in 208.1 career farm innings. He'll likely report to Low-A Beloit.