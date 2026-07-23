Athletics' Jeff McNeil: Goes deep in Wednesday's loss

McNeil went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 15-5 loss to the Diamondbacks.

McNeil clubbed a solo homer to right field in the fifth inning of what turned out to be a blowout defeat. The 34-year-old has primarily played second base this season, though he started Wednesday's contest at first base, where Jonah Heim and Tommy White have also seen time while Nick Kurtz (thumb) has been sidelined. McNeil's playing time has decreased sharply in recent weeks, as his season slash line sits at .238/.301/.321 with four homers, 31 RBI, 28 runs and two stolen bases across 90 games.