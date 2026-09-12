McNeil went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Mariners.

McNeil started the scoring for the Athletics with an RBI double in the first frame. After a lackluster first half of the season, the veteran has been on fire since the All-Star break, slashing .339/.368/.491 with five homers, 28 RBI, 24 runs and seven stolen bases over his past 45 games. Overall, McNeil is hitting .270/.319/.374 with eight homers, 54 RBI, 47 runs and eight stolen bases in 130 contests.