Athletics' Jeffrey Springs: Allows seven runs in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Springs (3-1) took the loss Sunday, allowing seven runs on nine hits and a walk over five innings in a 7-4 loss against the White Sox. He struck out seven.
Springs' hot start came to a halt, as the White Sox tagged the southpaw for seven runs, fueled by four homers, in his first loss of the season. Despite the poor run prevention, the 33-year-old generated 14 whiffs and matched a season high with seven strikeouts Sunday. Through five starts, Springs owns a 3.34 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with a 27:9 K:BB across 29.2 innings.
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