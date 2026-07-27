Athletics' Jeffrey Springs: Exits with hip injury

Springs was removed in the second inning of Sunday's 11-8 loss to the Twins due to right hip discomfort, MLB.com reports.

Springs dropped to 3-11 on the season and was charged with five runs allowed (four earned) on four hits and one walk over 1.1 innings in his start before exiting the contest. The Athletics will likely evaluate Springs further over the next day or two before deciding if he's available to make his next turn through the rotation, which would tentatively fall Friday versus the Tigers in Sacramento. Luis Morales tossed 4.2 innings of long relief Sunday and would be a logical choice to enter the rotation if Springs needs to miss a start.