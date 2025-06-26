Springs (6-6) took the loss Thursday against the Tigers, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out three.

Springs gave up a solo shot to Spencer Torkelson in the second inning before the Tigers tacked on two more runs on a Jahmai Jones double in the third. Springs had turned in four straight quality starts prior to Thursday, posting a 3.12 ERA in that span (26 innings). His ERA sits at 4.30 with a 1.24 WHIP and 75:34 K:BB across 92 innings this season. Springs is currently scheduled for a road matchup with the Rays, his former team, in his next outing.