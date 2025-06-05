Springs worked 6.2 innings in bulk relief Wednesday, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out seven batters in a no-decision.

Justin Sterner opened the game for the Athletics and gave up one run in one inning, and he was ultimately tagged with the loss. Springs handled a starter's workload with 106 pitches (68 strikes) after entering in the second, and be got through three scoreless frames before serving up a two-run homer to Harrison Bader in the fifth. This was by no means Springs' finest outing, but he did notch his second-highest strikeout total of the season and bounced back reasonably well after yielding six runs over two innings in his previous start. It's not clear if the lefty will continue to work behind an opener or return to a traditional starting role, but regardless he's next lined up to take the mound on the road against the Angels.