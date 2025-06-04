default-cbs-image
Springs is expected to work in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Justin Sterner in Wednesday's game against the Twins, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Springs gave up six runs on six hits and six walks in only two innings during his previous start, and the A's will now see if he can find better luck while facing the top of Minnesota's order one less time.

