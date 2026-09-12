Springs allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one over five innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Friday.

Springs wasn't as good as last week's start in Seattle, but he was only denied the win due to the Athletics' bullpen. The southpaw struggled in the second half and was shelved with right hip discomfort in August, but he has gotten back on track in September. For the season, he's at a 5.93 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 105:54 K:BB across 135 innings through 27 starts. Springs' next outing is projected to be on the road versus the Rays.