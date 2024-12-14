The Rays traded Springs and Jacob Lopez to the Athletics on Saturday in exchange for Joe Boyle, Jacob Watters, Will Simpson and a compensatory draft pick, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

After signing Luis Severino to the largest guaranteed deal in franchise history, the A's continue to invest into their rotation by acquiring Springs. The 32-year-old southpaw missed the first half of last season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery but returned to start seven games for Tampa Bay, recording a 3.27 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over 33 innings. He and Severino will almost certainly slot in at the top of the Athletics' rotation, but because Springs has surpassed the 45-inning mark only once in his seven-year career, the A's may look to limit his workload in 2025.