Athletics' Jeffrey Springs: Heads to IL with hip issue

The Athletics placed Springs on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to right hip discomfort.

It's not clear when the injury surfaced for Springs, but he last pitched Friday against the Tigers and gave up two runs on four hits and five walks over four innings. The left-hander will be eligible to be reinstated Aug. 16 but is without an official timeline for his return. Even if he hadn't suffered the injury, Springs' spot in the Athletics rotation might have been in jeopardy while he's languished to a 6.17 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 88:44 K:BB in 108 innings through his first 22 starts of the season.