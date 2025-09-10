Springs (10-11) allowed five runs on eight hits and struck out six without walking a batter over five innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Red Sox.

Springs gave up two home runs and four total runs in the first inning, and the Athletics weren't able to battle back from that. This is the first time the left-hander has allowed multiple home runs in a start since July 13 versus the Blue Jays, and it was Springs' third consecutive loss. The 32-year-old is now at a 4.28 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 132:49 K:BB through 162 innings over 30 appearances (28 starts) this season. Springs is tentatively projected for a road rematch in Boston next week.