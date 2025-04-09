Springs (2-1) picked up the win in Tuesday's 10-4 victory over the Padres, giving up four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.

San Diego jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the A's offense struck back for six runs against Dylan Cease in the bottom of the frame and Springs settled in once he was handed the lead. The veteran southpaw has two quality starts into his first three trips to the mound this season, and he'll take a 4.20 ERA and 16:7 K:BB through 15 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road early next week against the White Sox.