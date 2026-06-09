Athletics' Jeffrey Springs: Surrenders five runs in no-decision

Springs did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings against the Brewers. He struck out three.

Springs was able to grind through five innings, but they weren't particularly effective, as he allowed plenty of traffic and surrendered a pair of homers. After not allowing a homer in any of his first four starts of the campaign, the southpaw has been plagued by the gopher ball, giving up at least one homer in nine of his past 10 outings. The 33-year-old will take a 3-6 record with a 4.68 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 63:23 K:BB across 75 innings (14 starts) into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Rockies.