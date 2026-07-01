Athletics' Jeffrey Springs: Tagged for six runs in loss

Springs (3-8) allowed six runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out two over 5.1 innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Dodgers.

Springs had a rotten June, allowing at least three runs in each of his six outings for the month. He gave up a total of 32 runs (30 earned) over 27 innings in that span. He still hasn't won a game since April 14 versus the Rangers. Springs is at a 5.79 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 80:33 K:BB through 93.1 innings over 18 starts this season. Springs has had a particularly tough time at home with a 6.79 ERA over his 11 home starts, including two games in Las Vegas. His next outing is projected to be on the road in Detroit.