Athletics' Jeffrey Springs: Tagged for three homers in loss

Springs (3-7) allowed eight runs (six earned) on seven hits and struck out five without walking a batter over four innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Rockies.

Springs had the misfortune of being the A's pitcher to start twice during their six-game homestand in Las Vegas. It went poorly both times for the southpaw, who allowed 13 runs (11 earned) over nine innings in those starts. He wasn't trending well to begin with -- he's now allowed at least four runs in five straight appearances. Springs is at a 5.13 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 68:23 K:BB through 79 innings over 15 starts this season. He is tentatively projected for a home start in Sacramento against the Angels his next time out, though Springs seems to be a risky option even in favorable matchups at this time.