Springs (10-10) took the loss against St. Louis on Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four batters over six innings.

Springs pitched well Wednesday, giving up just a single run in each of the third and seventh innings, However, the Athletics' offense wasn't able to put its only run on the board until the eighth frame. Despite the defeat, Springs managed his first quality start since Aug. 6 and notched a healthy 10 whiffs. He's slated for a home matchup against Boston his next time out.