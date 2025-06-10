Springs (5-5) allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and struck out eight without walking a batter over six innings, taking the loss Monday versus the Angels.

Springs worked behind an opener for the second outing in a row, and the results have been mixed at best. He's allowed eight runs (six earned) over 12.2 innings in that span, though he also has a 15:2 K:BB across those two bulk-relief appearances. He's gone winless in five straight outings and now has a 4.64 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 64:31 K:BB through 73.2 innings over 14 appearances (12 starts) this season. Springs is tentatively scheduled for a road outing versus the Royals in his next appearance, though it's not yet clear whether he'll operate as a starter or follow an opener once again.