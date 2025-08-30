Springs (10-9) allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings to take the loss versus the Rangers on Friday.

Springs threw 56 of 94 pitches for strikes and ended up one out short of a quality start. The southpaw had a rough August, coming up winless in five starts while allowing 14 runs over 25 innings with a 20:8 K:BB. He's now at a 4.17 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 122:48 K:BB through 151 innings over 28 appearances (26 starts) this season. Springs' next start is projected to be on the road in St. Louis.