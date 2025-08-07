Springs didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Nationals, allowing one run on one hit and no walks in six innings. He struck out five.

Springs brought a bid for a perfect game into the sixth inning, but he was taken deep by Riley Adams to end those hopes. The left-hander hurled at least six innings for the fifth time in his last six starts, and he's become a fairly consistent fantasy play following a sluggish start to the year that saw him post a 6.04 ERA through April 26. Springs owns a 3.30 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 80:24 K:BB over 103.2 innings since the start of May, and he's next lined up for a favorable home matchup versus a Rays team with a .591 OPS against left-handed pitching since the beginning of July.