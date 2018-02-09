Athletics' Jeremy Bleich: Receives spring invite from A's
Bleich will attend Athletics' spring training as a non-roster invitee, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
The 30-year-old Bleich is in the midst of a 10-year professional career but has yet to pitch an inning in the major leagues. The southpaw spent the majority of his 2017 campaign with Triple-A Oklahoma City of the Dodgers' organization, posting a 3.22 ERA over 50.1 innings of relief work. He'll he hard-pressed to crack the Athletics' Opening Day roster.
