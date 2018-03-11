Bleich was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Bleich has thrown three innings over three games this spring, during which he's allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk. Look for him to start the season at Triple-A Nashville, as he threw for a 3.22 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over 31 games (50.1 innings) at Triple-A Oklahoma City last season as a member of the Dodgers organization.