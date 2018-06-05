Athletics' Jeremy Eierman: Drafted by A's with 70th pick

The A's have selected Eierman with the 70th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Considering how excellent Eierman was as a freshman (.296/.336/.504) and sophomore (.313/.431/.675) at Missouri State, it's easy to see why his stock has taken a hit this year, as he has been fine (.287/.379/.516) but appears to have plateaued a bit. He has an intriguing blend of power and speed (21-for-24 on stolen-base attempts this year), but it's possible that neither tool ends up ever being plus, unless he sells out for power, which could negatively impact his hit tool. Eierman plays shortstop now, but will likely have to move to third base in pro ball, which will put a bit more pressure on the bat.