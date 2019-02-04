Blevins agreed to a minor-league deal with the Athletics on Monday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Blevins will earn $1.5 million if he makes the major-league roster. The 35-year-old lefty's chances of doing that are certainly hurt by his 4.85 ERA last season, though his ERA was under 3 in both 2016 and 2017, so he may still have something left in the tank. The veteran has held lefties to an OPS of .586 over the course of his 12-year career, so there's a specialist role available for him in Oakland if he looks good in spring training.