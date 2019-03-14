Blevins allowed two runs on two hits over two-thirds of an inning during Wednesday's spring game against the Cubs.

Blevins has three innings of work this spring and has given up eight runs on six hits and three walks. The veteran left-hander joined Oakland on a minor-league deal in February and is coming off a poor season in which he had a 4.85 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with the Mets. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Blevins will travel with the team for the season-opening series in Japan, so he apparently still has a chance to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster.