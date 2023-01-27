Aguilar is expected to receive everyday playing time between first base and designated hitter, Athletics general manager David Forst told Martin Gallegos of MLB.com Friday.

Forst was speaking to reporters after the A's made their one-year, $3 million contract with Aguilar official. The 32-year-old put up just a .661 OPS over 129 games for the Marlins and Orioles last season, but it's not a surprise to hear the plan is to play him regularly in 2023 given the status of Oakland's roster. Still, it's difficult to imagine Aguilar will be relevant in fantasy outside of deep leagues. With Aguilar around, Seth Brown figures to play the outfield more, assuming he's not traded.