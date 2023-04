Aguilar went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs in Monday's victory against the Angels.

The veteran slugger went back-to-back with Brent Rooker in both the first and third innings against Angels starter Jose Suarez. Aguilar has gone deep three times in his last three games after an 11-game drought. He's now slashing .274/.324/.500 with six extra-base hits and seven RBI through 68 plate appearances.