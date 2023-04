Aguilar went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and one run scored in Saturday's loss to the Rangers.

Aguilar was the lone bright spot for Oakland, as he was the only player on the team to have a multi-hit game. The journeyman first baseman is now slashing .259/.317/.407, with two homers and five RBI. The 32-year-old will likely keep getting consistent playing time as a reliable veteran presence on this struggling A's team.