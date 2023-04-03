Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Monday's contest against the Guardians, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Aguilar retreats to the bench for Monday's opener against Cleveland, and Ryan Noda will get the start at first base with Ramon Laureano the designated hitter. Aguilar has picked up three hits in 10 at-bats with no extra-base hits to open his first season as a member of the A's.