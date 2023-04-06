Aguilar went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and a double in an extra-inning loss to Cleveland on Wednesday.

Oakland trailed 4-0 entering the eighth inning, but the team was able to tie the score in that frame thanks largely to Aguilar's three-run blast off Tim Herrin. The long ball was the veteran's first of the campaign and also accounted for his first three RBI of 2023. The paltry A's offense may prevent Aguilar from being much of a run producer this season, and after slashing .235/.281/.379 in 2022, Aguilar's fantasy outlook isn't very appealing.