Aguilar is set to sign a contract with the Athletics, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

It's a one-year, $3 million deal, adds USA Today's Bob Nightengale. Aguilar largely struggled at the dish for both the Marlins and Orioles in 2022, ultimately finishing with a .235/.281/.379 slash line over 507 plate appearances. But the 32-year-old first baseman and DH does have some pop left in his bat, and he appears to have picked the right spot in Oakland to maximize his potential for playing time in 2023.