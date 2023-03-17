Aguilar is hitting .261 (6-for-23) with two doubles, six RBI, five walks, a hit-by-pitch and three runs across 10 Cactus League games.

While he's yet to leave the yard, Aguilar has put forth a productive spring at the plate thus far and encouragingly struck out just twice in 28 plate appearances. Aguilar has never been able to re-ascend to the heights of his career-best 35-homer 2018 season with the Brewers, but he proved he still had some solid pop in his bat a year ago while belting 35 extra-base hits, including 16 round trippers, across 129 games with the Marlins and Orioles. Aguilar is slated to play on a near-everyday basis at either first base or designated hitter to open the 2023 campaign.