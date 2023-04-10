Aguilar is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Baltimore.
Aguilar will see a streak of five consecutive starts come to an end Monday while Athletics manager Mark Kotsay gives Aledmys Diaz a day out of the field to serve as the team's designated hitter. Through 30 plate appearances on the season, Aguilar is hitting .222 with a home run and three RBI.
