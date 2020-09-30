Luzardo took the loss to the White Sox on Tuesday in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series, allowing three runs on six hits over 3.1 innings. He struck out five and did not issue a walk.

The lefty has a bright future ahead of him, but Tuesday was not his day. Adam Engel, who managed just three homers during the regular season, took Luzardo deep before MVP candidate Jose Abreu followed up with a two-run shot in the third inning. Luzardo could get a chance to redeem himself if the A's are able to rally in this short, best-of-three series.