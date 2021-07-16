Luzardo allowed seven earned runs on seven hits, four walks and three hit batsman over 4.2 innings in Triple-A Las Vegas' loss to Reno on Wednesday. He struck out one.

The red flags surrounding Luzardo abound at this point, as he surprisingly can't even seem to get hitters out consistently at the Triple-A level after pitching his way into a demotion from the Athletics in the latter part of June. Luzardo has now allowed seven earned runs apiece in two of his last three starts, and the fact he threw just 50 of 96 pitches for strikes Wednesday while plunking a trio of batters perfectly encapsulates how shaky matters are for him at the moment. The young southpaw had offered some reason for optimism when he gave up just one unearned run over 4.1 innings in the start prior to Wednesday's, but the regression versus Reno was a stark reminder of how long a path he may now have to get back to the major-league club.