Luzardo (finger) will throw another bullpen session Sunday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
He is with the team in Anaheim but should head out on a rehab assignment soon, possibly sometime next week. In the meantime, James Kaprielian will work as Oakland's fifth starter.
