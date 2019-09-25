Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Another short relief outing
Luzardo fired a scoreless sixth inning in a loss to the Angels on Tuesday, allowing one hit and recording two strikeouts.
The southpaw got a fairly hefty workload in for just one frame, as he ultimately fired 20 pitches. Manager Bob Melvin has now deployed Luzardo for back-to-back one-inning appearances despite some earlier talk the Athletics would continue stretching the 21-year-old out. However, with the team fighting for a playoff berth, it appears Oakland's skipper is engaged in the delicate balancing act of affording the rookie fairly consistent work while also utilizing the rest of his bullpen in a manner that gives the team the highest chances of success.
More News
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Remaining in bullpen•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Works one frame in win•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Next appearance set•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Postseason bullpen candidate•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Earns first save in three innings•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Could get starting opportunity•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...