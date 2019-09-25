Luzardo fired a scoreless sixth inning in a loss to the Angels on Tuesday, allowing one hit and recording two strikeouts.

The southpaw got a fairly hefty workload in for just one frame, as he ultimately fired 20 pitches. Manager Bob Melvin has now deployed Luzardo for back-to-back one-inning appearances despite some earlier talk the Athletics would continue stretching the 21-year-old out. However, with the team fighting for a playoff berth, it appears Oakland's skipper is engaged in the delicate balancing act of affording the rookie fairly consistent work while also utilizing the rest of his bullpen in a manner that gives the team the highest chances of success.