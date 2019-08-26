Luzardo fired 4.2 scoreless innings for Triple-A Las Vegas in a win over Tacoma on Sunday, allowing three hits, three walks and uncorking a wild pitch while striking out four.

It was the second straight encouraging outing of 4.2 innings in length for Luzardo following his activation from the injured list, The promising southpaw stretched out to 84 pitches, building his arm up for a likely big-league stint this September once rosters expand.