Luzardo, who recorded seven strikeout over 5.2 innings of one-run ball for Triple-A Las Vegas in its playoff win over Sacramento on Friday, is fully stretched out and ready for a promotion if the Athletics' front office opts to move forward,Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Luzardo worked up to 91 pitches in Friday's win and has eclipsed the 90-pitch mark in back-to-back outings. The talented southpaw has also whiffed 17 batters over 11.2 innings in that pair of outings, so his swing-and-miss stuff appears to be in fine form as well. There isn't a spot in Oakland's starting rotation readily available at the moment, but the organization may still opt to give Luzardo his first taste of the big leagues during the stretch run.