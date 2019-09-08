Luzardo, who recorded seven strikeout over 5.2 innings of one-run ball for Triple-A Las Vegas in its playoff win over Sacramento on Friday, is fully stretched out and ready for a promotion if the Athletics' front office opts to move forward,Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Luzardo worked up to 91 pitches in Friday's win and has eclipsed the 90-pitch mark in back-to-back outings. The talented southpaw has also whiffed 17 batters over 11.2 innings in that pair of outings, so his swing-and-miss stuff appears to be in fine form as well. There isn't a spot in Oakland's starting rotation readily available at the moment, but the organization may still opt to give Luzardo his first taste of the big leagues during the stretch run.

More News
Our Latest Stories