Luzardo won't make his scheduled start in Houston after Sunday's game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Oakland organization.
Out of an abundance of caution, the Athletics players and staff will self-isolate in Houston before Major League Baseball determines the organization's next step. The Athletics are currently scheduled to play their next game Tuesday in Seattle.
