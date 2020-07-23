According to manager Bob Melvin, Luzardo will "for sure" be ready to come out of the bullpen as early as the second game of the regular season Saturday and could be utilized in high-leverage situations, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander continues to play catch-up after a significantly delayed arrival in summer camp, and he was slated for another bullpen session Thursday. However, Melvin's comments corroborate fans and fantasy managers won't have to wait long to see Luzardo in action once the regular season begins. Meanwhile, Shayna Rubin of The Mercury News reports Melvin didn't even officially rule out using Luzardo in Friday's Opening Night game, and that he ideally would like to have the southpaw open an inning his first time out as opposed to having him inherit a high-leverage situation midway through a frame.