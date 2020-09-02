Manager Bob Melvin named Luzardo as the starter for Friday's series opener versus the Padres, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Luzardo was on track to make a start last weekend against the Astros, but a positive COVID-19 test within the organization scratched those plans. With the Athletics cancelling their series with the Mariners to begin the current week out of an abundance of precaution, Luzardo will finally return to action Friday on 10 days' rest. Over his seven appearances (five starts) this season, Luzardo has posted a 3.74 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 34:13 K:BB over 33.2 innings.