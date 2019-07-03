Luzardo (shoulder) was removed from his start Tuesday with Triple-A Las Vegas after four innings due to tightness in his left lat muscle, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Making his fifth start overall in the minors and his third with Las Vegas after a strained rotator cuff delayed his start to the season, Luzardo cruised through the first four frames, giving up one run on two hits and no walks while striking out five. While Gallegos characterized Luzardo's removal as a matter of cautiousness, it's still disconcerting that he's now dealing with another health issue. The Athletics will likely send Luzardo in for additional tests in the coming days to determine the extent of his latest injury, but any potential MLB debut will likely be pushed back further even if the 21-year-old steers clear of a major setback.